1-Aug-2018 10:40 AM
Infraero selects Boingo to provide free WiFi at 54 airports in Brazil
Boingo Wireless announced (31-Jul-2018) Infraero selected Boingo to provide free WiFi services at 54 Infraero airports in Brazil. Boingo will partner with Ziva in the project to build and operate the networks. Boingo is already live at Sao Paulo Congonhas Airport, Rio de Janeiro Santos Dumont Airport, Recife Guararapes International Airport and Curitiba Afonso Pena Airport. Full rollout is scheduled for 2020. Travellers can access free WiFi sponsored by advertisers, or can opt to faster speeds by purchasing a one-day or monthly Boingo subscription. Brands that sponsor Boingo WiFi can secure guaranteed engagement and 100 percent share of voice. [more - original PR - English][more - original PR - Portuguese]