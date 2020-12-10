Become a CAPA Member
10-Dec-2020 2:27 AM

Informa: Trade routes likely to reflect disparity in global support for aviation

Informa Group CEO Stephen Carter, speaking at CAPA Live December 2020, stated (9-Dec-2020) amid the global reliance on government support for the aviation industry, a distinction is emerging between countries viewing airline connectivity and capacity as strategic and countries where it is "broadly a commercial judgement". Mr Carter outlined likely impacts on trade: "Peripheral trade routes will become less accessible, major trade routes will become more important… The major trade routes will be more than maintained and more than serviced". 

