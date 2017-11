Inmarsat Aviation VP Asia Pacific Otto Gergye, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit, said (07-Nov-2017) inflight connectivity demand is highest in Asia Pacific. He said more than 50% of passengers prefer airlines with connectivity and 70% are prepared to pay to be connected inflight. He described inflight connectivity as a "very clean, easy ancillary" and said airlines foresee connectivity becoming the top ancillary by margin, surpassing seat selection.