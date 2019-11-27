INFANAV approves project to raise Lisbon airspace capacity up to 72 movements per hour

INFANAV approved (25-Nov-2019) a project for the reorganisation of airspace at Lisbon Air Terminal (ATL), in order to build capacity from 44 to 72 aircraft movements per hour. The project was prepared by the Airspace Working Group (GTEA) and anticipates the reorganisation and conciliation of civil and military use of airspace in the Lisbon region. A letter of operation has been signed between the Portuguese Air Force and NAV Portugal, which provides for the transfer of airspace at Sintra from Apr-2020 and a partial transfer of Monte Real airspace in summer 2021. The ongoing operational reorganisation of airspace will increase the airport capacity of Lisbon and offer a more efficient airspace structure. Approval was granted on 23-Oct-2019. [more - original PR]