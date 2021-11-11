Industry must work with governments to reopen borders, says United Airlines regional sales director

United Airlines director of greater China, Korea and southeast Asia sales Walter Dias, speaking at CAPA Live November 2021, stated (10-Nov-2021) the aviation industry needs to "work very closely together to build programmes and methods to make people feel comfortable" travelling post-pandemic. Mr Dias said United Airlines spent the past 18 months "making sure that the experience from the origin airport to the aircraft and to the destination airport" is a comfortable travel experience. He noted customers are ready to travel, and the industry has to collaborate "with the private and public sectors to reopen borders".