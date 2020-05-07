Industry bodies call for urgent funding to prevent collapse of travel and tourism in Africa

IATA, UN World Tourism Organization, World Travel & Tourism Council, African Airlines Association and Airlines Association of Southern Africa launched (06-May-2020) an appeal to international financial institutions, country development partners and international donors to support Africa's travel and tourism sector. The parties stated that without urgent funding, the COVID-19 crisis could see a collapse of the sector in Africa. Travel and tourism contributes USD169 billion to Africa's combined economy, representing 7.1% of the continent's GDP, and employs 24.6 million people in the region. The organisations called for the following:

USD10 billion in relief to support the travel and tourism industry;

Access to as much grant type financing and cash flow assistance as possible, to inject liquidity and provide targeted support to severely impacted countries;

Financial measures to help minimise disruptions to credit and liquidity for businesses, including the deferral of existing financial obligations or loan repayments;

Ensuring that all funds flow down immediately to businesses with minimal application processes and without impediment from normal lending considerations such as creditworthiness.

IATA director general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac stated: "Without a lifeline of funding to keep the Travel & Tourism sector alive, the economic devastation of COVID-19 could take Africa's development back a decade or more. Financial relief today is a critical investment in Africa's post-pandemic future for millions of Africans". AFRAA secretary general Abdérahmane Berthé commented: "Air transport is critical for the economic development and integration of the African continent. As such, support to the airline industry will aid in a faster economic recovery". [more - original PR]