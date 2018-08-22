Industry associations urge European Commission to implement CORSIA Annex 16, align with EU ETS

European Regions Airline Association (ERA), IATA, AFRAA, AASA, A4A, A4E, AIRE, AACO, AAPA, EEA and ALTA submitted (21-Aug-2018) a joint letter to the European Commission, urging it to take all necessary measures to ensure that Annex 16, Volume IV is implemented in Europe in its entirety and for all flights subject to CORSIA, including international services to/from and between states in the European Economic Area. "It is fundamental that the international standards and recommended practices (SARPs) for CORSIA are adopted as the new Volume IV of Annex 16 to the Chicago Convention to ensure the necessary level of uniformity in regulations", the associations said. The associations strongly believe that the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) monitoring, reporting and verification requirements for international flights must be aligned with the CORSIA SARPs and expect that Annex 16, Volume IV, will be implemented in Europe to monitor and report emissions from international aviation. The associations are also concerned by the overlapping compliance requirements between EU ETS and CORSIA from 2021 and stressed that the implementation of CORSIA from 01-Jan-2021 "obviates the need for existing and new economic measures to be applied to international aviation emissions on a regional or national basis". [more - original PR]