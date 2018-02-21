Indra to completely renew Algerian ATM system over 18 month period

Algeria's Etablissement National de la Navigation Aerienne (ENNA) awarded (21-Feb-2018) an EUR47 million, 18 month contract to Indra to completely renew the Algerian ATM system. Indra said the system will use the same technology and capacities as other systems implemented by Indra in Europe, enable coordination with control centres in neighbouring countries and meet ICAO recommendations. The scope of the contract also includes:

Modernisation of the approach control centres at Algiers, Annaba, Constantine, Oran and Hassi Messaoud;

11 radar stations equipped with four primary radars and nine mode S secondary radars;

13 ADS-B surveillance stations;

The Garex 300 digital voice communications system;

30 VHF stations and more than 20 HF stations;

Provision of technical support and training for the systems.

Algeria's airspace is routinely used as a gateway from Europe to Africa. [more - original PR]