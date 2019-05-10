10-May-2019 10:09 AM
Indra net profitability improves 71% in 1Q2019, operating result up 49%
Indra reported (09-May-2019) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2019:
- Revenue: EUR736 million, +3.1% year-on-year;
- Transport and defence: EUR264 million, +3.0%;
- EBITDA: EUR70 million, +46.4%;
- EBIT: EUR39 million, +49.0%;
- Transport and defence: EUR31 million, -2.6%;
- Net profit: EUR18 million, +71%;
- Total assets: EUR4152 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: EUR839.4 million;
- Total liabilities: EUR3449 million. [more - original PR]