Become a CAPA Member
Loading
6-Mar-2020 11:22 AM

Indonesia to introduce restrictions on travel from Iran, Italy and South Korea from 08-Mar-2020

Indonesia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced (05-Mar-2020) plans to suspend entry for travellers who visited the following regions in the previous 14 days, effective 08-Mar-2020:

  • Iran: Tehran, Qom and Province of Gilan;
  • Italy: Lombardi, Veneto, Emilia Romagna, Marche and Piedmont regions;
  • South Korea: Daegu and Province of Gyeongsangbuk-do.

Travelers from outside the specified areas must present a health certificate issued by the local official health authorities to enter Indonesia. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More