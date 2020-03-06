Indonesia to introduce restrictions on travel from Iran, Italy and South Korea from 08-Mar-2020

Indonesia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced (05-Mar-2020) plans to suspend entry for travellers who visited the following regions in the previous 14 days, effective 08-Mar-2020:

Iran : Tehran, Qom and Province of Gilan;

: Tehran, Qom and Province of Gilan; Italy : Lombardi, Veneto, Emilia Romagna, Marche and Piedmont regions;

: Lombardi, Veneto, Emilia Romagna, Marche and Piedmont regions; South Korea: Daegu and Province of Gyeongsangbuk-do.

Travelers from outside the specified areas must present a health certificate issued by the local official health authorities to enter Indonesia. [more - original PR]