Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam in different growth phases: CAPA

CAPA - Centre for Aviation chief analyst and Southeast Asia chief representative Brendan Sobie, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit, said (08-Nov-2017) Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam are in different LCC growth phases. The overall Philippines market tripled in size over the last 10 years and the country's economy is one of the better performers in Southeast Asia. The country is seeing good growth in domestic and international, with international doubling in size in the last 10 years. From a growth perspective, Vietnam's domestic market was the best performing in the world in the last three years. The country is starting to see more international rather than domestic growth as airlines are focusing more on international in the face of fewer domestic opportunities. Indonesia's domestic market growth since 2012 has been much slower and the market is intensely competitive.