7-May-2018 7:51 AM

Indonesia DGCA inspects 36 airports ahead of busy Lebaran season

Indonesia's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) conducted (04-May-2018) a safety audit at 36 airports across the country to ensure aviation services and safety standards remain at a high level during the busy 2018 Lebaran season. Inspections included apron operations, inspection of aircraft movement areas, apron safety management and obstacle limitation surface, as well as visual aids and electrical systems. [more - original PR - Indonesian]

