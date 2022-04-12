Indonesia aiming to exceed three million tourist arrivals in 2022

Indonesia's Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiago Salahuddin Uno stated (11-Apr-2022) Indonesia is targeting 1.4 million tourist arrivals from Australia, with foreign tourist arrivals for 2022 expected to exceed three million. Mr Uno added Bali's border requirements are "easier than ever", with travellers no longer having to take a PCR test upon arrival if they are not showing COVID-19 symptoms. Travellers who have received their second and third COVID-19 vaccination doses are also not required to quarantine. [more - original PR]