IndiGo withdraws from plan to acquire Air India under current terms

IndiGo responded (05-Apr-2018) to speculation regarding IndiGo's involvement in the upcoming divestiture of Air India. IndiGo president Aditya Ghosh stated: "From day one, IndiGo has expressed its interest primarily in the acquisition of Air India's international operations and Air India Express. However, that option is not available under the Government's current divestiture plans for Air India. Also, as we have communicated before, we do not believe that we have the capability to take on the task of acquiring and successfully turning around all of Air India's airline operations". [more - original PR]