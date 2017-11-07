Loading
IndiGo to become first airline in India to reach 1000 flights per day milestone

IndiGo stated (06-Nov-2017) it would achieve the 1000 daily service milestone on 23-Dec-2017 as it announced the launch of 47 services, including 19 new sectors and 28 additional services. New services including Lucknow-Sharjah, Hyderabad-Sharjah, Lucknow-Srinagar, Hyderabad-Ranchi and Lucknow-Dehradun services, with additional frequencies connecting Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai with major cities including Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Kochi respectively. IndiGo president Aditya Ghosh said: "A thousand daily flights is a milestone that no airline in India has ever achieved before. As Indians we are proud to create this new record". [more - original PR]

