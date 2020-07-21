IndiGo to cut 10% of personnel

IndiGo announced (20-Jul-2020) plans to end the employment contracts of 10% of its personnel, due to the impact of the coronavirus on revenue. The LCC created a "6E Care Package" for the impacted personnel, with the following provisions:

Impacted employees to receive notice pay in lieu;

Impacted employees will receive a severance payment, "which will be calculated as one month of CTC for every completed year of service, subject to a maximum of 12 months";

Medical insurance coverage for impacted employees will be extended until Dec-2020. [more - original PR]