22-Jul-2019 11:10 AM
IndiGo reports USD278m net profit in Q1FY2020
IndiGo reported (19-Jul-2019) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Jun-2019:
- Total revenue: INR97,869 million (USD1407 million), +43.5% year-on-year;
- Operating revenue: INR94,201 million (USD1354 million), +44.7%;
- Total costs: INR82,775 million (USD1190 million), +22.0%;
- Fuel: INR31,361 million (USD450.7 million), +15.5%;
- Labour: INR11,081 million (USD159.2 million), +69.5%;
- Profit before tax: INR15,094 million (USD216.9 million), compared to a profit of INR314 million in p-c-p;
- Net profit: INR12,031 million (USD277.9 million), compared to a profit of INR278 million in p-c-p;
- Revenue per ASK: INR4.10 (USD 5.9 cents), +10.7%;
- Yield: INR4.08 (USD 5.9 cents), +12.8%;
- Cost per ASK: INR3.45 (USD 5.0 cents), -6.3%;
- Cost per ASK excl fuel: INR2.11 (USD 3.0 cents), -2.8%. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III]
*Based on the average conversion rate at INR1 = USD0.014371