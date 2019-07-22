IndiGo reports USD278m net profit in Q1FY2020

IndiGo reported (19-Jul-2019) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Jun-2019:

Total revenue: INR97,869 million (USD1407 million), +43.5% year-on-year;

Operating revenue: INR94,201 million (USD1354 million), +44.7%;

Total costs: INR82,775 million (USD1190 million), +22.0%; Fuel: INR31,361 million (USD450.7 million), +15.5%; Labour: INR11,081 million (USD159.2 million), +69.5%;

Profit before tax: INR15,094 million (USD216.9 million), compared to a profit of INR314 million in p-c-p;

Net profit: INR12,031 million (USD277.9 million), compared to a profit of INR278 million in p-c-p;

Revenue per ASK: INR4.10 (USD 5.9 cents), +10.7%;

Yield: INR4.08 (USD 5.9 cents), +12.8%;

Cost per ASK: INR3.45 (USD 5.0 cents), -6.3%;

Cost per ASK excl fuel: INR2.11 (USD 3.0 cents), -2.8%. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III]

*Based on the average conversion rate at INR1 = USD0.014371