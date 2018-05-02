Loading
IndiGo reports record profit after tax of USD348m for FY2017/18

IndiGo reported (02-May-2018) the following financial highlights:

  • Three months ended 31-Mar-2018:
    • Total revenue: INR60,568 million (USD941.1 million), +17.8% year-on-year;
    • Total operating cost: INR58,906 million (USD915.3 million), +30.2%;
      • Fuel: INR23,377 million (USD363.2 million), +33.5%;
      • Aircraft and engine lease: INR9931 million (USD154.3 million), +20.5%;
    • EBITDAR: INR11,321 million (USD175.9 million), -21.9%;
    • Profit before tax: INR1662 million (USD25.8 million), -73.1%;
    • Profit after tax: INR1176 million (USD18.3 million), -73.3%;
    • Passenger traffic (RPKs): +24.8%;
    • Load factor: 88.9%, +2.8ppts;
    • Yield: INR3.31 (USD 5.14 cents), -5.6%;
    • Revenue per ASK: INR3.40 (USD 5.28 cents), -3.2%;
    • Cost per ASK: INR3.30 (USD 5.13 cents), +7.4%;
    • Cost per ASK excl fuel: INR1.94 (USD 3.01 cents), +5.3%.
  • 12 months ended 31-Mar-2018:
    • Total revenue: INR239,677 million (USD3718 million), +23.7% year-on-year;
    • Total operating cost: INR208,411 million (USD3233 million), +21.0%;
      • Fuel: INR77,601 million (USD1204 million), +22.4%;
      • Aircraft and engine lease: INR36,102 million (USD560.0 million), +15.5%;
    • EBITDAR: INR66,768 million (USD1036 million), +22.7%;
    • Profit before tax: INR31,267 million (USD485.0 million), +45.8%;
    • Profit after tax: INR22,424 million (USD347.8 million), +35.1%;
    • Passenger traffic (RPKs): +20.0%;
    • Load factor: 87.4%, +2.6ppts;
    • Yield: INR3.59 (USD 5.57 cents), +2.6%;
    • Revenue per ASK: INR3.64 (USD 5.65 cents), +6.0%;
    • Cost per ASK: INR3.15 (USD 4.89 cents), +3.5%;
    • Cost per ASK excl fuel: INR1.93 (USD 2.99 cents), +2.5%
    • Total assets: INR211,293 million (USD3278 million);
    • Cash and cash equivalents: INR6706 million (USD104.0 million);
    • Total liabilities: INR140,519 million (USD2180 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at USD1 = INR64.358746 for three months ended 31-Mar-2018
*Based on the average conversion rate at USD1 = INR64.466654 for 12 months ended 31-Mar-2018

