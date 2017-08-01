1-Aug-2017 7:03 AM
IndiGo reports strong profit growths in Q1FY2018
IndiGo reported (31-Jul-2017) the following financial highlights for three months ended 30-Jun-2017:
- Total revenue: INR59,555 million (USD922.5 million), +25.6% year-on-year;
- Operating revenue: INR57,529 million (USD891.1 million), +25.6%;
- Total costs: INR48,312 million (USD748.4 million), +20.9%;
- Fuel: INR17,592 million (USD272.5 million), +28.6%;
- Aircraft and engine lease: INR8537 million (USD132.2 million), +3.6%;
- Profit before tax: INR11,243 million (USD174.2 million), +50.6%;
- Net profit: INR8111 million (USD125.6 million), +37.1%;
- Passenger traffic (RPKs): +25.4%;
- Passenger load factor: 88.0%, +4.7ppts;
- Yield: INR3.83 (USD 5.9 cents), +2.0%;
- Revenue per ASK: INR3.82 (USD 5.9 cents), +5.5%;
- Cost per ASK: INR3.08 (USD 4.8 cents), +1.3%;
- Cost per ASK excl fuel: INR1.91 (USD 3.0 cents), -2.5%. [more - original PR]
*Based on the average conversion rate at INR1 = USD0.01549