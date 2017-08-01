IndiGo reports strong profit growths in Q1FY2018

IndiGo reported (31-Jul-2017) the following financial highlights for three months ended 30-Jun-2017:

Total revenue: INR59,555 million (USD922.5 million), +25.6% year-on-year; Operating revenue: INR57,529 million (USD891.1 million), +25.6%;

Total costs: INR48,312 million (USD748.4 million), +20.9%; Fuel: INR17,592 million (USD272.5 million), +28.6%; Aircraft and engine lease: INR8537 million (USD132.2 million), +3.6%;

Profit before tax: INR11,243 million (USD174.2 million), +50.6%;

Net profit: INR8111 million (USD125.6 million), +37.1%;

Passenger traffic (RPKs): +25.4%;

Passenger load factor: 88.0%, +4.7ppts;

Yield: INR3.83 (USD 5.9 cents), +2.0%;

Revenue per ASK: INR3.82 (USD 5.9 cents), +5.5%;

Cost per ASK: INR3.08 (USD 4.8 cents), +1.3%;

Cost per ASK excl fuel: INR1.91 (USD 3.0 cents), -2.5%. [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at INR1 = USD0.01549