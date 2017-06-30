IndiGo makes formal offer to acquire Air India international operations

InterGlobe Aviation Limited confirmed (28-Jun-2017) IndiGo president and director Aditya Ghosh submitted a letter to the Government of India expressing its "interest in acquiring the international operations of Air India and Air India Express", adding: "Alternatively, we are interested in acquiring all the operations of Air India and Air India Express". Mr Ghosh added: "We would like to point out that our confidence and ability to build for our country one of the world's largest international carriers is driven by the significant domestic network we have built over the years. In our view, no other carrier is better placed to realise this potential and we would not even dream of embarking on such a journey but for our domestic feed network". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]