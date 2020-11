IndiGo passes 100,000 frequencies since India went into lockdown on 25-Mar-2020

IndiGo announced (12-Nov-2020) it exceeded 100,000 frequencies since India went into lockdown on 25-Mar-2020, as of 11-Nov-2020. The frequencies include scheduled domestic services, passenger and cargo charter services, international services operated under the Vande Bharat mission and India's air travel bubble agreements with various countries. IndiGo exceeded 50,000 frequencies since lockdown commenced on 12-Sep-2020. [more - original PR]