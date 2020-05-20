Indigo Partners: 'We want to be able to assist Virgin Australia'

Indigo Partners managing partner Bill Franke, speaking at CAPA's Masterclass: Indigo Partners on aviation and travel beyond COVID-19, commented (20-May-2020) on the Australian market, stating: "We see Australia as a very interesting market, you have a duopoly there between Qantas and Virgin Australia. We think that's a helpful competitive environment and we think the country needs two airlines and we want to be able to assist Virgin Australia in being one of those two airlines".