Become a CAPA Member
Loading
20-May-2020 1:24 PM

Indigo Partners: 'We want to be able to assist Virgin Australia'

Indigo Partners managing partner Bill Franke, speaking at CAPA's Masterclass: Indigo Partners on aviation and travel beyond COVID-19, commented (20-May-2020) on the Australian market, stating: "We see Australia as a very interesting market, you have a duopoly there between Qantas and Virgin Australia. We think that's a helpful competitive environment and we think the country needs two airlines and we want to be able to assist Virgin Australia in being one of those two airlines".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More