20-May-2020 1:25 PM

Indigo Partners: 'We have to look at the Australian market in terms of what the consumer wants'

Indigo Partners managing partner Bill Franke, speaking at CAPA's Masterclass: Indigo Partners on aviation and travel beyond COVID-19, commented (20-May-2020) on whether Indigo identified similarities in the Virgin Australia business model compared to Indigo's airlines portfolio, stating: "Not on a direct basis, Virgin Australia has a network that includes international and domestic travel and it has a business class product… and widebody aircraft". He added: We have to make an analysis to determine on whether that travel is important to Australia and the success of the airline". Mr Franke concluded: "We have not made that analysis yet. We have to look at the Australian market in terms of what the consumer wants".

