Indigo Partners: There’s a feeding frenzy in Argentina

Indigo Partners co founder and managing partner William Franke, speaking at CAPA's 2017 Latin America Aviation Summit, stated (11-Sep-2017) Chile provided a stable base of operations for the launch of its new ULCC, JetSMART, in Latin America. He remarked there was uniform support for investment, and regulators were straight forward, providing a point of view "without complications". Mr Franke concluded there is a "feeding frenzy" occurring in Argentina's aviation sector as a wave of new entrants attempt to access the market. However, he remarked the country's tax system is difficult depending on which government is in power, and infrastructure in Argentina presents challenges.