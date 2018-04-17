Indigo Partners sees need for ULCCs to think 'outside the box' to move forward

Indigo Partners managing partner Bill Franke, speaking at the CAPA Americas Aviation Summit, stated (17-Apr-2018) it is necessary for ULCCs to think "outside the box" in order to move forward. He suggested ULCCs should explore the possibility of developing innovative codeshare agreements with full service carriers. Mr Franke said the ULCC model has brought "great change" to the industry, and wondered what else it can do.