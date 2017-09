Indigo Partners' co founder and managing partner William Franke, speaking at CAPA's 2017 Latin America Aviation Summit, stated (11-Sep-2017) generally unit cost excluding fuel for legacy airlines is roughly USD 9 cents while LCCs have unit cost in the range of USD 6 cents to USD 8 cents. ULCCs generally have unit costs in the USD 5 cent range, which is dramatic difference in cost structure from other business models.