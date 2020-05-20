Become a CAPA Member
Loading
20-May-2020 1:59 PM

Indigo Partners analyses eight investment proposals 'we think might have value'

Indigo Partners managing partner Bill Franke, speaking at CAPA's Masterclass: Indigo Partners on aviation and travel beyond COVID-19, commented (20-May-2020) on opportunities to expand Indigo Partners' portfolio during the COVID-19 pandemic, stating: "Right now the sector is under considerable stress" globally. He added the group is "sorting through seven or eight different ideas… we thing might have value". Mr Franke concluded: "We're not in the business just to own airlines, we're in the business to make money, at the end of the day we're capitalists".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More