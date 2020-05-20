Indigo Partners analyses eight investment proposals 'we think might have value'

Indigo Partners managing partner Bill Franke, speaking at CAPA's Masterclass: Indigo Partners on aviation and travel beyond COVID-19, commented (20-May-2020) on opportunities to expand Indigo Partners' portfolio during the COVID-19 pandemic, stating: "Right now the sector is under considerable stress" globally. He added the group is "sorting through seven or eight different ideas… we thing might have value". Mr Franke concluded: "We're not in the business just to own airlines, we're in the business to make money, at the end of the day we're capitalists".