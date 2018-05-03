IndiGo notes 'yield pressures in the industry'; 'weak' revenue environment in Apr-2018

IndiGo CFO Rohit Philip, via the carrier's 4Q/FY2018 financial results conference call, commented (02-May-2018) on the current yield trend at the carrier, noting: "Currently, we are seeing yield pressures in the industry". Mr Philip noted the carrier "saw that in the 0-15 day booking window, the fares are materially lower compared to a year ago. This is typically high yielding traffic and consequently, our yields have been impacted more than expected and that is in spite of increasing fuel prices". In Apr-2018, the revenue environment was "weak" and year-on-year yields were "down more than we were expecting primarily driven again by the weak pricing in the 0-15 day booking window". Mr Philip however noted that there have been "some recent signs of yield improvements in this window but it is still just too early for us to comment whether this will sustain over the quarter". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - III]

