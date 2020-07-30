IndiGo 'managed to reduce our fixed cash burn' in Q1FY2020/2021: CEO

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta attributed (29-Jul-2020) the LCC's INR28 billion (USD374.1 million) net loss in Q1FY2020/2021 to "on-going COVID-19 related disruptions", noting: "our operations were pretty much grounded from 25-Mar-2020 to 24-May-2020 except for charter and cargo flights". Mr Dutta stated: "The last few months have been very difficult for the aviation industry", but added: "we also recognise that major disruptions offer companies opportunities for improvement in product, customer preference, costs and employee engagement". He reported IndiGo "managed to reduce our fixed cash burn" in Q1FY2020/2021 and is "focusing on strengthening our liquidity by optimal working capital management, obtaining additional liquidity through various sources and most importantly by adding capacity". [more - original PR]