IndiGo appoints Wolfgang Prock-Schauer as COO

IndiGo announced (30-Jan-2018) the appointment of Wolfgang Prock-Schauer as COO, subject to regulatory approvals. In his new role, Mr Prock-Schauer will be responsible for operational aspects of IndiGo such as flight operations, maintenance and engineering and inflight services directly as well as airport operations and operations control centre. Mr Prock-Shauer has worked in senior leadership positions with airlines including Austrian Airlines, Jet Airways, British Midland International, Air Berlin and GoAir. [more - original PR]