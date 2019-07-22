Become a CAPA Member
22-Jul-2019

IndiGo insources ground handling at most domestic airports to Aigle Airport Services

IndiGo CFO Rohit Philip, via the airline's Q1FY2019/2020 financial results conference call, stated (19-Jul-2019) IndiGo "insourced ground handling at most of the domestic airports through our wholly owned subsidiary, Agile Airport Services Private Limited", resulting in a year-on-year increase in employee costs during the quarter. As previously reported by CAPA, the LCC established Agile Airport Services in 2017. [more - original PR]

