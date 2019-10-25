IndiGo increases cargo market share to 39% in 3Q2019

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta reported (24-Oct-2019) cargo maintained "rapid" domestic and international growth in 3Q2019. IndiGo now holds a 39% share of the domestic cargo market, up from 28% in 3Q2018. The carrier's international cargo capacity grew by more than 80% year-on-year. Mr Dutta said the airline is focusing on inbound cargo business from Southeast Asia and the Middle East and he is "very pleased with the response we are getting on these sectors". [more - original PR]