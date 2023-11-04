IndiGo head financial planning and analysis: When SAF is available in India we will go for it

IndiGo head financial planning and analysis Kailash Rana, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit & Sustainability Awards, stated (03-Nov-2023) "Today our fleet is 80% neos and 20% non-neos, which puts us in the right spot where we are very responsible about how much CO2 we are emanating". Mr Rana added: "With SAF, unfortunately, the supply is a bit constrained and in India there is no supply… when it is available, we will go for it".