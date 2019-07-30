IndiGo expects to receive additional vacant Jet Airways slots at Delhi and Mumbai in 2H2019

IndiGo CCO Wolfgang Prock-Schauer, via the airline's Q1FY2019/2020 financial results conference call, stated (19-Jul-2019) the LCC received approximately 30% of the 160 vacant Jet Airways slots available at Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport and Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport following Jet Airways' suspension of operations in Apr-2019. Mr Prock-Schauer noted: "We would have expected more because our market share is 50%" but said IndiGo expects additional slots to become available at both airports in 2H2019, because Jet Airways held approximately 200 slots prior to its exit from the market. He reported IndiGo received approximately "half of the Jet Airways pool of [international] traffic rights", adding: "We have been awarded 12 departures in a day". Mr Prock-Schauer said IndiGo has commenced or scheduled operations on seven of the 12 international routes, while five routes "are still open because of slot issues we are having in major airports here in India". [more - original PR]