Become a CAPA Member
Loading
21-Feb-2022 11:39 AM

IndiGo co-founder resigns from board

IndiGo announced (18-Feb-2022) co-founder and non-executive, non-independent director Rakesh Gangwal resigned from the LCC's board on 18-Feb-2022. Mr Gangwal stated: "I have been a long-term shareholder in the company for more than 15 years and it's only natural to someday think about diversifying one's holdings", adding: "My current intention is to slowly reduce my equity stake in the company over the next 5 plus years". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More