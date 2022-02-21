IndiGo co-founder resigns from board

IndiGo announced (18-Feb-2022) co-founder and non-executive, non-independent director Rakesh Gangwal resigned from the LCC's board on 18-Feb-2022. Mr Gangwal stated: "I have been a long-term shareholder in the company for more than 15 years and it's only natural to someday think about diversifying one's holdings", adding: "My current intention is to slowly reduce my equity stake in the company over the next 5 plus years". [more - original PR]