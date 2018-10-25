IndiGo CFO attributes Q2FY2018/2019 loss to fuel price increase and currency devaluation

IndiGo CFO Rohit Philip, via the airline's Q2FY2018/2019 financial results conference call, attributed (24-Oct-2018) the LCC's net loss for the three months ended 30-Sep-2018 to "the increase in fuel prices and the depreciation of the Indian rupee as well as from the competitive fare environment". Mr Rohit stated "The average aviation fuel price in India during the quarter was 40% higher than the same period last year", resulting in an INR9.1 billion (USD124.2 million) year-on-year increase in fuel costs. He added that "the overall impact of currency depreciation increased our costs by 4.3 billion rupees compared to the same period last year", due to IndiGo's INR3.4 billion (USD46.4 million) foreign exchange loss and INR1.4 billion (USD19.1 million) dollar denominated expenses during the quarter. The CFO noted "Unfortunately, these higher input costs have not been recovered as fares remain low due to continued intense competition". [more - original PR]