8-Jun-2021 10:58 AM

IndiGo CEO: Near term outlook for international pax recovery 'continues to be bleak'

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta, commenting on the LCC's Q4FY2020/2021 financial results, stated (05-Jun-2021) Feb-2021 "was the best month we had post COVID-19 and bookings on certain days in February peaked at approximately 80% of pre-COVID-19 levels". Mr Dutta said IndiGo tentatively expects to recover to Feb-2021 domestic passenger traffic levels by Q3FY2021/2022. He added: "We are hopeful that with the reducing trend in COVID-19 cases and the increased pace of vaccination, passenger confidence and airline traffic will gain further momentum by early July", following "a modest turnaround beginning from the last week of May...[which] has continued into early June". Mr Dutta stated: "The near term outlook for international continues to be bleak, and a meaningful recovery of international traffic will probably be pushed to" Q4FY2021/2022. [more - original PR]

