IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta, speaking at CAPA Live December 2020, stated (09-Dec-2020) "India has some of the lowest yields in the world", adding: "Our yields are really, really an outlier in terms of being very low". Mr Dutta noted: Our average ticket price is USD50... Now, where in the world do you fly around for USD50?". He said: "The good news is they can only move up, they can't go down any further".