IndiGo CEO expects impact of Jet Airways on revenues to 'dissipate' by Jun-2019

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta, via the airline's FY2018/2019 financial results conference call, stated (27-May-2019) the LCC's results for FY2018/2019 "were of course not great, in that we essentially had a break-even year", adding: "But it is important to note that we made a sharp U turn during the year with losses in the first two quarters and then a recovery of profits in the last two quarters". Mr Dutta partly attributed IndiGo's recovery in Q4FY2018/2019 to "the Jet Airways cessation of services that helped our revenue performance in the last week of February and the whole of March. Overall for the quarter, we think that the Jet Airways effectively increased our unit revenue by 3-4%". He added that the suspension of Jet Airways services in Apr-2019 "strongly affected" IndiGo's revenue in Apr-2019, but said: "As the industry has added capacity to Jet markets, the Jet Airways effect has started to dissipate and by June I think the effect will pretty much disappear except in a few international markets where we overlapped with Jet as in the Middle East markets". [more - original PR]