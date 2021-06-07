Become a CAPA Member
IndiGo CEO 'encouraged by modest revenue improvements' from late May-2021

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta, commenting on the LCC's Q4FY2020/2021 financial results, stated (05-Jun-2021) "this has been a very difficult year with our revenues slumping hard due to COVID-19, showing some signs of recovery during the period December to February and then slumping again" with the second wave of COVID-19 in India. Mr Dutta reported IndiGo recorded a "sharp decline in revenues in March through May", but added: "We are encouraged by the modest revenue improvements starting last week of May and continuing through June". He added: "While we have produced disappointing financial results this year, we have also positioned ourselves to be the best-in-class airline when the inevitable recovery finally arrives". [more - original PR]

