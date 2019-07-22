Become a CAPA Member
Loading
22-Jul-2019 12:57 PM

IndiGo CEO does 'not expect any meaningful impact' from Jet Airways exit going forward

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta, via the airline's Q1FY2019/2020 financial results conference call, stated (19-Jul-2019) the suspension of operations by Jet Airways in Apr-2019 continued to positively impact IndiGo's profits during the quarter, "helping our unit revenues to grow by 2-3% to the best of our estimates". Mr Dutta added: "However, we do not expect any meaningful impact of Jet Airways to continue as all airlines have now replaced the capacity vacated by Jet". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More