IndiGo CEO does 'not expect any meaningful impact' from Jet Airways exit going forward

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta, via the airline's Q1FY2019/2020 financial results conference call, stated (19-Jul-2019) the suspension of operations by Jet Airways in Apr-2019 continued to positively impact IndiGo's profits during the quarter, "helping our unit revenues to grow by 2-3% to the best of our estimates". Mr Dutta added: "However, we do not expect any meaningful impact of Jet Airways to continue as all airlines have now replaced the capacity vacated by Jet". [more - original PR]