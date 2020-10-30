IndiGo CEO: Capacity restrictions significantly impacted financial performance in Q2FY2020/21

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta stated (29-Oct-2020) "the fact that we were only able to fly around 37% of our capacity had a significant impact on our financial performance" in Q2FY2020/2021, adding: "our low levels of aircraft utilisation continue to remain a major concern". Mr Dutta said the LCC is "slowly but surely stair-stepping our way back to normal capacity", noting: "once we are back at 100% capacity, we will have lower unit costs, a stronger product, a more efficient fleet and a robust network". He reported IndiGo is "determined to use this opportunity [the impact of coronavirus on air travel] to get better at everything we do" and undertaking efforts to improve "our product delivery, customer service, brand value, employee engagement, cost reduction, liquidity and revenue generation". [more - original PR]