IndiGo board discusses proposal to appoint 'independent woman director'

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta, via the airline's Q1FY2019/2020 financial results conference call, stated (19-Jul-2019) the board of InterGlobe Aviation discussed a proposal to appoint "an independent woman director to the Board" at its meeting on 19-Jul-2019. Mr Dutta noted: "Of course, we have to take the step to comply with the law but in order to induct an independent woman director, we need to change the Articles of Association of the Company which now needs to be amended". [more - original PR]