IndiGo awarded CAPA Asia Environmental Sustainability Airline/Airline Group of the Year

CAPA - Centre for Aviation announced (02-Nov-2023) IndiGo was awarded the Asia Environmental Sustainability Airline/Airline Group of the Year at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit & Sustainability Awards in Kuala Lumpur on 02-Nov-2023. IndiGo holds an industry leading order book of more than 950 aircraft, all of which are high capacity next generation narrowbodies. The airline intends to double its size within the decade and continue to build its network while remaining true to its low cost service proposition and delivering growth in the most financially and environmentally sound way possible. CEO Pieter Elbers commented: "Currently, around 80% of our fleet is new generation. With our continuous and massive investments in new generation aircraft, we have been able to reduce our CO2 footprint per available seat kilometre by around 20% in FY2023 as compared to seven years ago". [more - CAPA PR]