InterGlobe Aviation Limited appointed (18-May-2022) Pieter Elbers as IndiGo CEO. Mr Elbers will commence in the role on or before 01-Oct-2022, subject to regulatory approvals. He replaces Ronojoy Dutta, who will retire from the IndiGo CEO role on 30-Sep-2022. Mr Elbers presently serves as KLM Royal Dutch Airlines president and CEO. [more - original PR]