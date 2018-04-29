IndiGo appoints interim CEO, senior advisor amid resignation of Aditya Ghosh as president

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo) announced (29-Apr-2018) the appointment of Rahul Bhatia as interim CEO upon the resignation of Aditya Ghosh as president and whole time director. Mr Bhatia will continue as a director of the company, which also announced the appointment of Gregory Taylor as senior advisor, reporting directly to Mr Bhatia. Mr Ghosh is resigning from the post of president of IndiGo effective 31-Jul-2018 and as a director with effect from 26-Apr-2018. In the coming months, the Board will consider the appointment of Mr Taylor as president, subject to receiving the necessary regulatory approvals and paperwork. Mr Ghosh stated: "For the last ten years, it has been a relentless, exhilarating and a most satisfying task building IndiGo. It is now time for me to step off the treadmill and sometime in the near future embark on my next adventure". Mr Taylor has more than 40 years of experience in large, world class airlines. During 2016 and 2017, he served as executive VP revenue management and network planning at IndiGo. Prior to that he held various senior management roles at United Airlines and US Airways. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Stock Exchange]