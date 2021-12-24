Become a CAPA Member
IndiGo and Air France-KLM sign codeshare agreement

IndiGo and Air France-KLM signed (23-Dec-2021) a codeshare agreement. Under the agreement, Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines "will offer their customers access to 25 new Indian destinations", and "Air France and KLM will open up their global network of over 250 destinations to IndiGo customers, with more than 120 destinations in Europe and about 50 in the Americas". Codeshare services will commence in Feb-2022, subject to government approval. [more - original PR]

