India's Minister of Civil Aviation Ashok Gajapathi Raju resigns from Union Cabinet

India's former Minister of Civil Aviation Ashok Gajapathi Raju, via his official Twitter account, removed (08-Mar-2018) his Ministerial title from his official Twitter account, following his resignation from the position. Minister of State for Science and Technology Y S Chowdary also submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of special status to Andhra Pradesh. The Ministers resigned on the instructions from Telugu Desam Party chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to exit the National Democratic Alliance government.