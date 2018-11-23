Become a CAPA Member
23-Nov-2018 9:39 AM

India's domestic traffic up 13.3% in Oct-2018, IndiGo with 42.8% market share

India's Directorate General Civil Aviation (DGCA) reported (22-Nov-2018) the following Indian domestic traffic highlights for Oct-2018:

  • Passengers: 11.8 million, +13.3% year-on-year;
  • Load factor:
    • SpiceJet: 90.8%;
    • GoAir: 84.1%;
    • IndiGo: 83.1%;
    • AirAsia India: 82.8%;
    • TruJet: 81.7%;
    • Jet Airways: 81.6%;
    • JetLite: 80.2%;
    • Vistara: 79.7%;
    • Air India: 78.8%;
    • Air Deccan: 18.6%;
  • Market Share:
    • IndiGo: 42.8%;
    • Jet Airways: 13.3%;
    • Air India: 12.2%;
    • SpiceJet: 11.7%;
    • GoAir: 8.8%;
    • AirAsia India: 5.4%;
    • Vistara: 3.7%;
    • JetLite: 1.6%;
    • TruJet: 0.5%. [more - original PR]

