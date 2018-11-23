23-Nov-2018 9:39 AM
India's domestic traffic up 13.3% in Oct-2018, IndiGo with 42.8% market share
India's Directorate General Civil Aviation (DGCA) reported (22-Nov-2018) the following Indian domestic traffic highlights for Oct-2018:
- Passengers: 11.8 million, +13.3% year-on-year;
- Air India: 1.4 million;
- Jet Airways: 1.6 million;
- JetLite: 189,000;
- SpiceJet: 1.4 million;
- GoAir: 1.0 million;
- IndiGo: 5.1 million;
- AirAsia India: 643,000;
- Vistara: 435,000;
- TruJet: 56,000;
- Load factor:
- SpiceJet: 90.8%;
- GoAir: 84.1%;
- IndiGo: 83.1%;
- AirAsia India: 82.8%;
- TruJet: 81.7%;
- Jet Airways: 81.6%;
- JetLite: 80.2%;
- Vistara: 79.7%;
- Air India: 78.8%;
- Air Deccan: 18.6%;
- Market Share:
- IndiGo: 42.8%;
- Jet Airways: 13.3%;
- Air India: 12.2%;
- SpiceJet: 11.7%;
- GoAir: 8.8%;
- AirAsia India: 5.4%;
- Vistara: 3.7%;
- JetLite: 1.6%;
- TruJet: 0.5%. [more - original PR]