19-Apr-2018 12:39 PM
India’s domestic pax up 28% to 11.6m in Mar-2018
India's Directorate General Civil Aviation (DGCA) reported (18-Apr-2018) the following Indian domestic traffic highlights for Mar-2018:
- Passengers: 11.6 million, +28.0% year-on-year;
- IndiGo: 4.6 million;
- Jet Airways: 1.7 million;
- Air India: 1.6 million;
- SpiceJet: 1.5 million;
- GoAir: 1.0 million;
- AirAsia India: 524,000;
- Vistara: 442,000;
- Jetlite: 184,000;
- TruJet: 43,000;
- Zoom Air: 1000;
- Load factor:
- Market Share:
- IndiGo: 39.5%;
- Jet Airways: 15.0%;
- Air India: 13.4%;
- SpiceJet: 12.7%;
- GoAir: 9.0%;
- AirAsia India: 4.5%;
- Vistara: 3.8%;
- JetLite: 1.6%;
- TruJet: 0.4%. [more - original PR]